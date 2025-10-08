Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda’s last conversation with wife: Pleaded not to go on bike trip, close friend reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda took his last breath today, on October 8, 2025, after fighting for life in a hospital for the past 11 days. Rajvir's tragic demise sent shockwaves through the Punjabi film industry. He met with a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on September 27, 2025, and since then, he has been in a critical condition. The motorbike accident caused severe spinal and head injuries that took his life today at 10:55 AM at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

In a conversation with Daily Post Punjab, a close friend of Rajvir Jawanda revealed that Rajvir's wife pleaded with him several times not to go on the motorbike trip, but he didn't listen. The friend mentioned that it was their last conversation when his wife was requesting him to drop the plan, thinking it could be risky, but Rajvir reassured her that he would be back soon.

For the unversed, Rajvir Jawanda was 35 years old. He kept his personal life very private and never shared her photograph or name in public. He lived in Sector 71, Mohali, and was survived by his wife and two young children. The unbearable loss shatters his wife and the whole family.

Punjabi film industry mourns the loss of Rajvir Jawanda

Several Punjabi actors and singers mourned the unfortunate demise of Rajvir Jawanda. Neeru Bajwa shared a now-deleted picture of Rajvir on Instagram and wrote, “Gone too soon”. Himanshi Khurana paid her tribute to the actor-singer on Twitter and wrote, "RIP friend Rajvir Jawanda". Gippy Grewal shared a picture of Rajvir on his social media handle and paid his tribute with a long note, “This has made my heart go Empty Waking up to this terrible news is unbearable. My brother Rajvir, your last days were so difficult you showed such strength. You will forever remain in our hearts, memories, and souls. #RajvirJawanda” Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla, and others also mourned the loss.

