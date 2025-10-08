‘He never said he was Salim Khan’s son’: JK Bihari reveals how Salman Khan landed his debut role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi

Veteran filmmaker JK Bihari recently shared the story behind casting Salman Khan in his debut film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988). Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Bihari revealed that Salman didn’t disclose that he was the son of renowned writer Salim Khan when he auditioned for the role, and that decision may have changed his fate.

Bihari recalled that he instantly decided to cast Salman Khan when he saw him walking towards his office. “I was sitting in my garage and I saw a boy walking across the road towards me with a file in his hand. I decided just by looking at his walk that I am going to sign him,” he said. The director revealed that Salman didn’t even have to audition for the part.

JK Bihari says he wouldn’t have cast Salman if he knew his background

The Biwi Ho Toh Aisi director shared that Salman’s honesty stood out to him. “He came and talked to me, and I said yes. He couldn’t believe it. He didn’t take his father’s name. Had he done that, I might have not cast him,” Bihari revealed.

When asked why, the filmmaker explained that it was a minor role compared to what someone like Salim Khan’s son might deserve. “Salim Khan was such a big writer and the role was quite small. It wasn’t a hero’s role,” he said. The movie starred Rekha and Farooq Sheikh in lead roles, with Salman playing Farooq’s younger brother.

Here’s how Salman landed his debut without an audition

Bihari shared that he had already locked most of the cast, including Asrani, Bindu and Kader Khan, but was still searching for the younger brother’s character when he spotted Salman. “It was just destiny. He walked in at the right time,” he said.

The director later discovered Salman’s family background and thought that the actor might refuse the role. “I learnt later that he is Salim Khan’s son. He called me over to meet him. I thought that now that he knows the role, he might refuse it. But he didn’t do that. Salim Khan said you are a new director, he is also new,” Bihari recalled.

Bihari added that Salman was eager for a break and signed a strict three-film contract with the producers at a minimal fee. “Salman wanted a break, so he was ready to sign anything. So my producer did a three-film contract with him at a very low amount,” he said.

Just a year later, Salman made his debut as a leading man in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), a film that turned him into one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

