When Saif Ali Khan ended up taking bath in Kajol’s bathroom to Akshay Kumar's Yeh Dillagi's helicopter story

Bollywood fans were treated to a delightful reunion as Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan joined Kajol and Twinkle Khanna on the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle, streaming on Prime Video. The show brought back the charm of the '90s as the iconic duo reminisced about their early days, shared hilarious incidents, and even opened up about personal moments from their lives.

The conversation began with a surprising revelation by Twinkle. “But today we finally have that guest on our couch who has had a bath in her bathroom,” she said, referring to Saif Ali Khan. Kajol, visibly shocked, replied, “Hey Bhagwan. Yes, Saif. Please, I beg you..,” before clarifying that Saif had stayed near her home in Malabar Hill when he first came to Mumbai.

Saif laughed as he tried to recall the moment. “You were the first person I met in terms of movies when I came to Bombay. And we were living next to each other. Yes. I remember your house and your flat,” he said. Kajol then recalled how her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, told Saif, “Listen, if you want to have a bath here, go and have a bath right now.”

Twinkle joked that Kajol even had a “little camera” in the bathroom, to which Saif replied in his trademark wit, “A little camera to capture little things.”

Here’s what happened when Saif met Saeed Jaffrey in the bathroom

The laughter didn’t stop there as Twinkle reminded Saif about another bathroom-related mix-up involving the late actor Saeed Jaffrey. She mentioned that Saif had plenty of bathroom stories, including one where he reportedly found Jaffrey in his tub. Saif recalled that they had worked together in Yeh Dillagi and described Jaffrey as an amazing and fun person, remembering how he would sometimes have a few drinks and even fall asleep on his shoulder during public events.

Akshay then joined in with laughter, sharing that Jaffrey once mistakenly entered Saif’s bathroom, unaware that Saif was already inside. According to Akshay, Jaffrey had removed all his clothes, pulled back the curtain, and was surprised to find Saif there. Instead of reacting, he quietly got into the same tub. Hearing this, Saif was shocked and jokingly asked when the story turned into Housefull 4, while Twinkle laughed and added that such a thing had “never happened to anyone.”

Akshay recalls Saif’s gutsy moment during Yeh Dillagi shoot

Reminiscing about their '90s collaborations, Akshay Kumar shared a funny memory from Yeh Dillagi. “In Yeh Dillagi, I remember he had to jump off a helicopter. But, he didn’t jump, and Tinu (Verma) was shouting… Jump. Saif, jump!” Akshay said, laughing. “He eventually succeeded to match up to me,” he added.

The episode also featured candid talks about love and marriage. Saif opened up about his relationship with ex-wife Amrita Singh, saying, “21 is young, and things change. We know that things didn’t work out. But apart from having two wonderful children, I don’t think I’ve said before how important Amrita was in my life… Her contribution and help at that time have been quite invaluable.”

As the episode ended, Twinkle summed up marriage in her signature witty style: “I think, actually, love has very little to do with marriage. It’s a good starting point, but marriage is about being a team. It’s like you are Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes… and if they like to occasionally make out, preferably twice a week and when the kids are fast asleep.”

