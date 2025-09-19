Oscars 2026: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor's Homebound selected as India’s official entry

Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Homebound has officially been selected as India’s entry for the Oscars 2026. The film will compete in the Best International Feature category.

Directed by Masaan fame Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Additionally, Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese is involved in the project as an executive producer.

Following the official announcement of Homebound as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026, Karan Johar expressed how honored he felt. The filmmaker explained, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to find a home in a million hearts across the world.”

Director Neeraj Ghaywan also shared his thoughts on the recognition. He emphasized that the film is rooted in the love people have for their land and reflects the universal essence of home. Expressing his gratitude, he stated how proud he felt to take the story to the global audience.

About Homebound

Homebound follows two childhood friends from northern India who dream of becoming police officers. As they prepare for the national police exam, their friendship is tested by rising pressures and societal expectations.

The film is inspired by a 2020 New York Times article A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway by Basharat Peer, who co-wrote the screenplay with Neeraj Ghaywan and Sumit Roy. The film received a 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes.

In an early report by Bollywood Hungama, Martin Scorsese shared how he came on board the project as an executive producer. He revealed that he had loved Masaan when he watched it in 2015, and after hearing Homebound’s story and its cultural depth, he was eager to support the film.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, Homebound is slated to release in theaters across the world on September 26, 2025. Following its theatrical run, it will be available for streaming on Netflix.

