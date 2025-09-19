Homebound Review: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa punch your gut with Neeraj Ghaywan’s direction

Plot

Based on a true story, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound tells the story of Mohd. Shoaib Ali (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan Kumar (Vishal Jethwa), two friends trying to become police constables. But the real battle isn’t just clearing exams, it’s fighting a system built on caste, religion, and endless social prejudices. Their journey is about earning dignity in a world that refuses to see beyond their surnames.

Set during the pandemic, the film captures how dreams clash with harsh realities. As the lockdown deepens isolation, friendships are tested, hope becomes fragile, and the question of identity becomes heavier than ever.

What Works

The National award-winning director once again mixes social issues with personal storytelling in a way that hits hard. He uses everyday images like the empty highways, locked doors, caged birds, to show what exclusion feels like for the marginalised. Even something as simple as an application form marked with caste categories becomes a reminder of how unfair the system is.

The pandemic backdrop is especially powerful. Scenes of hospital chaos, funeral pyres, and the silence of isolation instantly take you back to those dark days. Pratik Shah’s cinematography captures both the emptiness outside and the pain inside, making the film feel raw and real.

What haunts you is not just the grief of losing someone, but how cruelly that loss arrives. And above all, the reminder that in our society, merit is never enough when identity decides your worth.

What Doesn’t

At times, the film spells out its message a little too directly instead of letting the audience feel it. Certain supporting characters have no context and a few scenes feel predictable.

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in a still from the film:

Performances

Ishaan Khatter shines with a raw, intense performance as Shoaib, carrying his bruised pride and vulnerability. Vishal Jethwa makes Chandan’s dreams tender and tragic; you can’t help but root for him. Together, their bond feels so real that even the smallest rift between them stings.

Janhvi Kapoor, as Sudha Bharti, adds a comforting warmth to the narrative, offering moments of light in an otherwise heavy story.

Final Verdict

Homebound is not just a film; it’s an emotional punch to the gut. It forces you to confront painful truths about society while making you relive the heartbreak of the pandemic. Moving, thought-provoking, and unforgettable, it leaves you teary-eyed long after the credits roll. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 26, 2025. And, yes, the 7-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival feels justified.

