Airport Style: Twinkle Khanna flaunts her Rs 17.5 lakh arm candy and quirky sunglasses

Twinkle Khanna is a fashion girlie at heart and never misses a chance to step out in style. Embracing one stunning look after another, she also boasts an extravagant bag collection. Recently snapped at the airport, the diva was seen in a chic outfit featuring denim and a waistcoat. Carrying an expensive arm candy from Hermès, let’s take a closer look at how she styled her ensemble.

The Baadshah star curated her look in a dark color palette, playing with black and grey shades. Adding the perfect pop of color, she opted for a purple-hued luxury accessory. According to a third-party retail website, the same Birkin in a different color is priced at around Rs 17,50,000.

Khanna began her look with a body-hugging black shirt, adding a stylish touch by folding the sleeves once. The shiny, lightweight fabric of the top made it a comfortable pick for travel. Elevating the look with a posh yet relaxed vibe, she layered it with a laidback waistcoat in a dark grey hue that complemented the shirt perfectly.

The waistcoat featured a V-neck design, a loose fit, and a button-down closure, adding a touch of structure to the outfit. To complete her smart-casual airport look, the Welcome to Paradise author paired it with wide-legged denim pants in a light grey shade. The relaxed silhouette and soft color palette made for an effortlessly chic and travel-friendly ensemble.

If her look wasn’t relaxed enough already, Twinkle Khanna rounded it off with chunky black shoes featuring a canvas finish and a thick white sole. Want to recreate this for a more polished event? Swap the sneakers for heels or platform footwear to elevate the ensemble instantly.

Adding a bold touch, she accessorized with a pair of quirky sunglasses by Bhavya Ramesh, priced at Rs 8,420. Flaunting her natural locks, Twinkle also styled the look with a metallic statement bracelet, a standout ring, and chunky earrings, all of which added to the glam factor.

For makeup, she kept things fresh and dewy with a hydrated base, a touch of blush, and glossy cherry lips that tied the whole look together beautifully.

What’s your take on Twinkle Khanna’s effortlessly luxe airport style?

