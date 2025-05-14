EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan rarely agrees to retakes, and reason behind it is totally ‘bhai-coded'

In an old podcast, Nawazuddin Siddiqui once shared that Salman Khan rarely gives retakes and firmly believes in delivering the perfect shot in a single take. Now, in an exclusive interview with Hindi Rush, directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru took a trip down memory lane as they recalled shooting the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg. They revealed how Khan agreed to do a retake, but only because the reason was solid and, in true 'Bhai' style.

When asked about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s earlier remark in a podcast, where he claimed that Salman Khan usually gives only one take, director Vinay Sapru clarified that this wasn’t the case with them. He explained that while Khan often delivers in a single take, he is open to multiple takes if given a valid reason.

Sapru added that Salman is extremely sharp and observant, and one can't casually suggest changes without justification. Recalling a specific moment during the shoot of the song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg, Sapru shared that it was the final day of shooting and Salman Khan was styled in a black outfit with dark sunglasses for a night scene.

Listen to the full interview here:

The street was lit up brightly, and Arbaaz Khan, who was both the producer and director, questioned why Salman’s expressive eyes were being hidden behind goggles, especially since the lyrics highlighted his gaze.

Recalling the shoot, the directors shared that while they were discussing the scene among themselves, Salman Khan was seated a little distance away, quietly observing everything. Eventually, he walked over and casually asked, “What’s up?” The director then explained the scene to him.

As Salman looked at them, as if silently asking what their thoughts were, the team shared their creative perspective; they wanted to portray Chulbul Pandey’s love in a unique way.

To do that, they used a shiny red heart that would reflect in his dark sunglasses. This, they explained, symbolized Chulbul’s quirky and vibrant expression of love. That’s why the all-black outfit was essential; it helped the red heart stand out in the shot.

Impressed, Salman responded with, “I love the idea. Let’s take.” That very take later became iconic, with the heart reflection forming the basis for the song’s poster design.

When asked whether the concept was inspired or adapted from elsewhere, the filmmakers clarified that it was their original idea. They reiterated their creative philosophy: to be trendsetters, not trend followers.

They added that when Salman Khan had first explained the character of Chulbul Pandey to them, he did so in very few words, yet with such clarity that the vision was instantly understood. As the son of a writer, he had a remarkable way of expressing ideas. That conversation marked the beginning of their journey on Dabangg.

Concluding their thoughts, they emphasized that while Salman Khan is known for delivering in a single take, he is always open to doing multiple takes, but only when there’s a solid reason. If he’s convinced by the logic, he’s willing to do 100 takes. However, if the only reasoning is “Sir, I just feel like it,” he won’t entertain it.

