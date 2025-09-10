Did Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan not want Malaika Arora in item song Munni Badnaam? Here’s what Dabangg director revealed

Dabangg is one of the popular Salman Khan movies, but what became more famous than the film is the song, Munni Badnaam. The track’s unusual lyrics and peppy tunes get the audience dancing on occasions like weddings and parties.

In the recent conversation with the media portal, the director of the film revealed that neither Salman nor Arbaaz was on board with the idea of Malaika Arora being the face of the song.

Abhinav Kashyap, further in the conversation with the outlet, revealed that it took him multiple sessions of convincing the brothers, who finally agreed to go with the plan.

Why did Salman and Arbaaz reject the idea of Malaika Arora dancing in Munni Badnaam?

According to the reports of Indulge Express, while in an interview with the media portal, the director of the hit cop film shared that the brothers were concerned about Malaika’s image. Kashyap explained, that Arbaaz, who at the time was married to Arora, “didn’t like the fact that his wife will be labelled as an ‘item girl.’” He added, “Malaika also had her own differences with Salman over her outfits. They want their women covered up. So, they didn’t want her to do the item song.”

However, further in the conversation, the filmmaker claimed that it all then came down to Arora’s confidence. Kashyap stated, “But Malaika is a strong and independent woman; she makes her own choices. When she was offered this, she said yes. It took some persuasion for Arbaaz to agree. She told him that it’s nothing vulgar, just dancing only, and that’s all the family is around in the song; what are you scared of? And of course, that song went on to break so many records.”

Moreover, the director shared that originally Salman Khan was not going to feature in the song at all. It was later restructured, and the superstar entered the frame alongside Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora.

Munni Badnaam went on to become an ultimate dance number and went on to break multiple records.

