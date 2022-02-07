Iulia Vantur on Salman Khan hosting Bigg Boss: Don’t think anyone can do the job better than him; EXCLUSIVE

Iulia Vantur has been making headlines for all the right reasons these days courtesy her recently released song Main Chala with Guru Randhawa. The song featured Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal and has opened to rave reviews from the audiences. Interestingly, the team was also seen promoting the song on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 making it her first appearance on the popular reality show. And while Iulia is overwhelmed with the response to the song, she is equally elated to appear on Bigg Boss 15.

During her exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Iulia shared her experience of appearing on BB15 and was all praises for Salman’s hosting skills. The actress cum singer stated, “It is very fun and entertaining to watch Bigg Boss. But of course being there is even more entertaining and more fun. Salman is a great host and I don’t think anyone else can do the job better than he does it. That helped me at the same time because I was nervous. I was supposed to speak in Hindi and that made me a little bit more nervous but he was a great support. Pragya was there as well and Guru joined us via video call as he was working that day. The whole team was there and I was happy to have their support. It was a very good experience”.

Later Iulia also opened up on her journey from Romania to Bollywood and gradually inclining towards Punjabi and said that it wasn’t an easy one. “But I enjoyed the process because it was through music which made it easier and beautiful,” she added.

