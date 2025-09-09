Salman Khan shares first look from Battle of Galwan sets; Fans call him ‘baap of Bollywood’

Salman Khan fans are all geared up to witness him in a brand-new avatar in his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan. The actor had recently taken the internet by storm by sharing the first motion poster of the Apoorva Lakhia directorial. And now, brace yourselves as the actor has now shared a BTS picture from the sets, and we bet you will get lost in his eyes.

Salman Khan’s picture from the Battle of Galwan sets

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a picture of himself from the sets of Battle of Galwan. Half his face can be seen hidden behind the clapboard, yet his eyes do all the talking and create magic. Khan’s hair is neatly done, and he looks dapper in an army uniform. Sharing this picture, he just captioned it as #BattleOfGalwan.

The moment this picture made its way on social media, fans started going crazy. One of them wrote, “Is baar theatre me aag laga dena hai.” While the other called him “baap of Bollywood.” Many dropped red heart emojis, while some dropped fire emojis.

Chitrangada Singh joins Salman Khan in the Leh schedule

Pinkvilla recently exclusively revealed that Chitrangada Singh has joined Salman Khan in the Leh schedule. The team recently headed to the region to shoot key portions of the film, which is inspired by true events. The Leh schedule is expected to last for about 15 days and will capture the natural beauty and rugged landscapes of Ladakh.

According to sources, this schedule is an important phase of filming. Crucial scenes involving Chitrangda Singh and Salman Khan will be shot here. The makers aim to use the unique landscape of Ladakh to give the story an authentic backdrop. With its striking terrain and raw setting, Leh adds to the visual scale of the film. The cast and crew have been seen arriving together, with Salman Khan leading the team for this highly anticipated schedule.

The Battle of Galwan is inspired by real-life events along the India-China border. The film focuses on the courage and challenges faced by soldiers during the clashes in Galwan Valley. With Salman Khan leading the cast and supported by actors like Chitrangda Singh, the movie aims to present a gripping retelling of the incident.

