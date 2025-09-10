When and Where to watch Two Much on OTT: Kajol, Twinkle Khanna set to bring sass and secrets in new chat show

Chat shows hosted by Bollywood celebs have always been loved by the fans. Keeping this fact in mind, yet another fun chat show, Two Much, is soon going to be released, and it is going to be hosted by none other than 90s divas Twinkle Khanna and Kajol. Ever since this was announced, fans have been super excited. If you are wondering when and where to watch this, then keep scrolling further.

Two Much release date and platform

Taking to their official Instagram page, Prime Video shared a new poster of the chat show titled Two Much. Kajol and Twinkle Khanna feature in the poster and look gorgeous as ever. The Sarzameen actress looks sizzling in a bright yellow top paired with a similar colored flared trousers having stylised sleeves. The actress turned author, on the other hand, stuns in a similar yellow colored off shoulder top and brown baggy pants.

The two flaunt their infectious smiles and hold mics in their hands. The chat show is going to premiere on September 25 on Prime Video. We bet it is going to be a fun ride as both the actresses are known for their fun personality, bindaas attitude and amazing sense of humor.

Kajol’s work front

Kajol was last seen in Vishal Furia’s Maa, which was a mythological horror film and was released in theatres worldwide on June 27. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the film was produced by Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. It also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. On OTT, she was seen in Sarzameen, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Trial Season 2, which is an Indian legal drama. It will premiere on JioHotstar on September 19, 2025. It is the sequel to the 2023 series.

