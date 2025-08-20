War 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film sees slight surge due to 'Discount Tuesday'; Adds near Rs 16 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, observed a slight growth in collections on 'Discount Tuesday'. The movie grossed Rs 15.75 crore worldwide, a little over 2 crore more than the previous day. The total global collections of the actioner, stand at Rs 286.25 crore, and it will scamper through the Rs 300 crore mark by the end of the extended first week.

The Day Wise Worldwide Gross Collections Of War 2 Are As Under

Day Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Rs 79 crore 2 Rs 79 crore 3 Rs 51 crore 4 Rs 48 crore 5 Rs 13.50 crore 6 Rs 15.75 crore Total Rs 286.25 crore

War 2 took an underwhelming start for the stars involved. A global start of over Rs 150 crore was what was expected when the movie went on floors. It opened to just half of what everyone expected. The word of mouth was not strong, and the effect of the same could be seen in the subsequent days. The movie held up till Independence Day Friday, and then dropped freely until Tuesday, where it saw a slight uptick.

War 2 Targets A Global Finish In The Vicinity Of Rs 350 Crore; Collections Lower Than Its Budget

The Ayan Mukerji movie will continue falling on Wednesday and Thursday. The film has gone to the levels from where a recovery is just not possible. A global gross total of Rs 350 crore can be targetted in the full run. But this should have ideally been the collections over the extended first weekend. YRF, that earned close to Rs 300 crore from Saiyaara, just a month back, will be starring at losses for War 2. The loss of War 2 will be absorbed by 3 parties - YRF, the Andhra distributor and the actors who opted for a part payment and not the full payment, for their work in the film because they were going to be a partner in profits as well.

War 2 In Theatres

