Adipurush box office collections; Prabhas starrer scores fourth biggest weekend ever in India

Adipurush had another big day at the box office yesterday, as it collected Rs. 69 crores approx on Sunday, to finish its opening weekend at Rs. 224 crores approx. The first weekend numbers are the fourth highest ever for any film in India, just behind Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF 2, all three going over Rs. 300 crores mark.

The numbers for the film are satisfactory but the trend isn’t up to mark in the Hindi belt, though Telugu states were largely normal. Ideally, the film should have recorded a big jump on Sunday in the Hindi belt, though the cracks were visible on Saturday itself with low movement during the day. This is due to the mixed to negative reception that the film has received. Still, the film was able to avoid any crashes thanks to the huge bulk bookings done for Saturday and Sunday prior to release. Without these bulk bookings, there would have likely been big declines in collections over the weekend.

The box office collections of Adipurush at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 87.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 67.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 69 crores

Total - Rs. 224 crores

The film performed best in Telugu states and the Hindi belt, with Karnataka recording good numbers as well. Tamil Nadu and Kerala were low but that was expected given Prabhas isn’t a big sell there and the Ramayan factor isn’t as big as the Hindi belt. In Telugu states, the film scored the third highest first weekend ever with Rs. 84.50 crores approx just behind RRR (Rs. 165 crores) and Baahubali 2 (Rs. 92 crores). The outperformance came in Telangana, where it was only second to RRR.

The territorial breakdown for Adipurush at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 40 crores (Rs. 24.50 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 10.25 crores (Rs. 7.50 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 34.25 crores (Rs. 23.50 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 84.50 crores (Rs. 55.50 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 18 crores (Rs. 9 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 6.50 crores (Rs. 2.75 crore share)

Rest of India - Rs. 115 crores (Rs. 50 crores share)

Total - Rs. 224 crores (Rs. 117.25 crores share)

