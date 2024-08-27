10 Manga To Read If You Like Wistoria: Wand And Sword: From My Hero Academia to Tokyo Ravens

Wistoria: Wand and Sword has captivated fans with its gripping magical setting, dynamic characters, and sword adventures, ever since its inception. The manga follows Will Serfort, a boy who aims to become one of the greatest magicians in order to fulfil his promise to a childhood friend, but has no magical abilities. He then works his way up in a magical institution by fighting dungeon monsters only with his swordsmanship skills.

If you have finished reading the manga and have been on a hunt to find something with a similar vibe, then you are in the right place. Below is a list of 10 manga that will enchant you in the same way as Wistoria: Wand and Sword did.

10 Best Manga Like Wistoria: Wand and Sword

1. Black Clover

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover follows the story of Asta, a young boy born in a magical world with no magical powers. With his determination and physical strength he climbs up the ladder in Clover kingdom’s defence force, Magic Knights, and strives to become a powerful force while competing with his friend, Yuno.

Just like Wistoria: Wand and Sword this manga too has a magical plot with a hero who can't wield magic. The epic battles, strong friendships, and Asta's unwavering determination to become a Wizard king will give you the same vibe as Wistoria: Wand and Sword.

Advertisement

2. The Irregular at Magic High School

Tsutomu Satō’s The Irregular at Magic School follows two siblings Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, enroll into a magic high school while trying to keep their connections to the infamous Yotsuba clan secret. However, due to the rigid ranking system in the school, Tatsuya is shunned for his inability to wield magic while Miyuki is praised for her exceptional magical abilities.

With its elite magic high school setting, The Irregular at Magic High School will feel familiar to Wistoria: Wand and Sword fans. With its magical adventures, intense combats and a sweet sibling bond, this manga will surely grab all your attention.

3. Demon Slayer

Written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a boy who vows to become a demon slayer after his family is murdered by demons and his sister is turned into one.

Although Demon Slayer doesn't have a magic school plot, fans who loved the thrilling action and sword play scenes in Wistoria: Wand and Sword will certainly love the intense sword combat scenes in Demon Slayer. Just like Will Serfort, Tanjiro's strong determination and relentless efforts to become the best will also keep you hooked till the end.

Advertisement

4. Ultimate Anti-hero

Written by Riku Misora and illustrated by Nardack, Ultimate Anti-hero follows the story of Homura Kamishiro, a boy who saves humanity for an evil demon but is in turn ostracized and branded as a traitor using demonic powers by the people. One day he suddenly receives an invitation from one of his remaining acquaintances, asking him to come to Tokyo's Sorcery Academy.

Like Will from Wistoria: Wand and Sword, Homura is also treated as an outcast and misundertood by those around him. In addition, the epic battles, detailed artworks, and strong characters make this manga a perfect pick for fans of Wistoria: Wand and Sword.

5. My Hero Academia

Written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy who was born in a world of superpowers, but has none within him. His dreams of becoming a superhero comes true when he is bestowed his powers by the world's greatest hero All Might, after which he enrolls in a prestigious high school for superheroes in training.

Advertisement

Like Wistoria Wand and Sword this manga also focuses on growth, perseverance, and achieving one's dreams. With an additional superhero twist, My Hero Academia is one of the most perfect choices for fans of the former manga.

6. Tokyo Ravens

Written by Kōhei Azano and illustrated by Sumihei, Tokyo Ravens follows the story of Tsuchimikado, a descendant of the shaman clan who has no supernatural powers and lacks the ability to see spirits, like the rest of his family. When his cousin Natsume, who is the heir to the family line, faces danger from rival shamans, he becomes her protector and vows to keep her safe from evil.

Similar to Wistoria Wand and Sword this manga too centres around a protagonist who is different from those around him and struggles to find his place in the world. Moreover, the intense battles, gripping mystery and a special element of Japanese folklore make this manga an entertaining read.

7. The Iceblade Sorcerer ShallRule The World

Written by Nana Mikoshiba and illustrated by Riko Korie, this manga follows the story of Ray White, an iceblade sorcerer who enrolls in The Arnold Magic Academy, disguising as a wizard from an ordinary family. Amidst juggling to keep his real identity a secret, he attempts to uncover a major conspiracy that threatens the school.

Advertisement

With a slightly darker undertone, this manga too centres around the lives of students in a magic academy, just Wistoria: Wand and Sword. The combination of magical adventures, intriguing characters and chilling mystery will surely leave you on the edge of your seat.

8. The Dawn of the Witch

Written by Kakeru Kobashiri, The Dawn of the Witch follows Saybil, a young magic school student, with no memory of his time before attending the school. He is then sent for a special training regimen along with a witch, a human girl and a lizard beastfallen to establish a witch village in a place where anti-witch sentiment persists.

With a similar magic school theme like Wistoria: Wand and Sword, along with plethora of magical creatures, interesting characters and a dash of mystery, this manga will surely leave you captivated and entertained.

9. Ruler of the Dark Region

Motoki Yuki's Ruler of the Dark Region follows the story of Rio, a student at a magical academy who sets out to find the truth behind a mysterious magical barrier that appears around his teacher’s room, one day,locking everyone out.

The elements of magic and a misunderstood hero gives the story a similar tone to Wistoria: Wand and Sword. For fans of dark magic and intense magical combats, this one is a must-read.

Advertisement

10. Atelier Marie and Elie: Zarlburg Alchemist

Yoshihiko Ochi’s Marie and Elie, two alumni of the Academy of Alchemy in the city of Zarlburg who decide to open an alchemy workshop in order to perform good deeds and help those in need, but things don't go exactly as planned as they are met with unexpected challenges.

Much like Wistoria Wand and Sword, this manga centres around students of a magic school striving to enhance their magical powers, although the focus here is on alchemy. With a perfect blend of magic, camaraderie, and adventures, this manga will keep you hooked from the beginning till the end.

ALSO READ: Yuki Kikuchi's 100-Nichi Go Ni Shinu Wani Manga To Get A Sequel? Here's What Report Says