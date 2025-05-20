A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 7: Konoha’s Past Revealed; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘A Busty Girl and an Assassin Under One Roof,’ Marin retaliates to Roboko’s destruction by testing a device on Satoko. This causes her chest to enlarge. Intrigued, Satoko collaborates with Marin to further enhance them, aiming to resemble a former ninja assassin they once fought.

The changes complicate her daily routine, though she continues in hopes of becoming more useful to Konoha. Seeking advice, Satoko and Konoha visit Kuro and Yuriko, but an assassin tracks them using Satoko’s misused request form. Marin later informs Satoko the transformation is irreversible.

A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 7 will likely explore the aftermath of Satoko's transformation while returning focus to the pair’s assassin duties. Attention will likely shift toward Konoha, who hinted at a deeper motivation for climbing the assassin ranks.

Her backstory will likely reveal the personal reasons behind said ambition. Flashbacks may introduce a previously unseen character connected to her past, who could appear in the present timeline and affect Konoha’s future choices.

A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 7 is set to air in Japan on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X. Most international viewers can expect it to be available the same day, adjusted to local time zones.

The episode will also broadcast in Japan on BS11 at 12:30 am and KTV at 1:45 am JST the next day. A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 7 will be available for international streaming via Crunchyroll, though no other language dubs have been announced.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

