Apocalypse Hotel Episode 8: A Gingarou Without Yachiyo—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The 7th Apocalypse Hotel episode Bow Down Deep But Always Aim High shows Yachiyo and the Prociones performing rituals to attract guests but fail to do so. Yachiyo proposes launching a satellite to advertise the hotel. Ponko wants to add a “Rods from God” satellite for defense.

Though initially against it, Yachiyo agrees after hearing Ponko’s reasons. When the rocket proves too heavy, Yachiyo offers to replace Ponko, removing life support systems to save weight. 70 years later, the rocket launches and both satellites deploy successfully, but a solar flare leaves Yachiyo disabled and adrift in space.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 8 will likely explore how Yachiyo, now stranded in space, may begin her return to Earth. Although exposed to harsh conditions, she may possess specialized functions enabling her survival and descent.

Meanwhile, Ponko and the Tanukians, determined to protect the Gingarou Hotel in her absence, may devise a rescue plan. They still have the unused life support unit initially intended for Ponko, which could be vital. The episode may also depict how the hotel continues functioning without Yachiyo’s direct presence.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 8, titled ‘Punishment Is Rock! Making Up Is Paper!,’ is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. However, due to time zone differences, international viewers might be able to catch it as early as May 27.

The episode will first air on Nippon TV and a few other Japanese networks, with streaming availability in Japan to follow on platforms like ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. Shortly after its domestic release, Apocalypse Hotel Episode 8 will also be available globally with subtitles on Crunchyroll for international fans.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

