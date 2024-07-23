Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

With Alya’s past revealed in the previous episode, fans finally know how she came to like Masachika. Now, fans look forward to seeing more of the girl’s embarrassing antics in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4, so don’t miss it as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Anime Characters In Suits: From Makima To Sebastian Michaelis

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

According to the anime's official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4 premieres on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This corresponds to a daytime release on the same day around 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Please note that actual release times may vary based on location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, Sun Television, and other networks. Viewers in India, the USA, the Middle East, Oceania, Europe, and Africa can watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4 on Crunchyroll. Southeast Asian audiences have viewing options on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel as well.

ALSO READ: Here Are Our Top 10 Anime Characters Whose Names Start With A

Expected plot in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4 will be titled Overflowing Emotions, as per the official site. The episode will focus on Touya's efforts to persuade Masachika to join the student council. Meanwhile, Alya will face a challenging situation as she tries to mediate a conflict between the baseball and soccer teams over the use of the school field.

Advertisement

Despite her best efforts, the situation escalates in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4, putting Alya under significant pressure. She will eventually end up calling out for help in Russian, and while it remains to be seen who will come to her aid, it will likely be Masachika.

ALSO READ: From Yagami Light To Gasai Yuno: Here Are Our Top 10 Psychopath Anime Characters

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3 recap

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3 is titled And So They Met. The episode sees Alya return home at night and be greeted by her older sister, Maria, who notices that Alya seems troubled. Maria inquires about what's bothering her, and Alya reveals she encountered Masachika and his childhood friend.

Maria teases Alya, suggesting she might have feelings for Masachika, but Alya dismisses the idea, claiming he is just a friend. We then see a flashback of Alya's past. Six years ago, in Vladivostok, her middle school class was divided into two groups for a project on local businesses. Alya's group did not take the assignment seriously, unlike her, resulting in the other group receiving better credits.

Advertisement

This experience led Alya to decide never to rely on others and to handle tasks by herself. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3 then shifts to when Alya first transferred to Seirei High. She noticed a male student sleeping beside her desk. Introducing herself as Alisa Mikhailovna Kujo, she learned the boy's name was Masachika Kuze.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Anime Characters With Blue Eyes Ft Leonardo Watch, Rem, Ciel Phantomhive, Aqua, And More

Initially, she viewed him as a ‘slacker,’ similar to her middle school peers. Alya later learned about the School Festival at Seirei High and devoted herself to ensuring its success. She observed a lack of commitment from other students until Masachika approached her, advising her to take a break and revealing he had arranged for additional help with the festival preparations.

His efforts and assurance surprised Alya, changing her initial impression of him in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3. Masachika explained that school festivals should be enjoyed by everyone and encouraged Alya to engage others in the work. During the festival, the students worked together to make the event a success.

Advertisement

At the after-party, Alya apologized to Masachika for her earlier behavior and discovered that other students referred to her as the ‘Ice Princess.’ As they talked, Masachika asked if he could call her Alya, a Russian custom. Later, Masachika saved Alya from unwanted attention by taking her to the field, showing a side of him she hadn't seen before.

ALSO READ: From Kurumi Tokisaki To Rory Mercury, Here Are Our Top 10 Gothic Anime Characters

However, the next morning, she found him sleeping in class again. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3 returns to the present, where Maria comments on Alya's evolving feelings toward Masachika. The next day, Masachika covers for Suou Yuki at the student council and meets Maria, who introduces herself as Masha.

They go shopping, and Maria buys a stuffed toy resembling Alya. During their outing, Maria notices Masachika's troubled expression when recalling his parents' divorce and comforts him with a hug. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3 ends with Maria accidentally spilling tea on Masachika.

For more updates on the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Top 10 GATE Anime Characters; Which One Is Your Favorite?

ALSO READ: From Sesshomaru To Nejire, Here’s Our Top 10 Anime Characters With Long Hair