Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

Alya has finally confessed her feelings to Masachika Kuze in the last episode following his promise to support her dream of becoming Student Council President, albeit in Russian. While they’re not officially a couple yet, their chemistry seems to be on the rise as the two continue to interact.

Don’t miss Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 5 to see how their romance continues to develop. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 5: Release date and where to stream

As announced on the anime's official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 5 will air on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release on the same day: approximately 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Please be aware that release times may vary by location and time zone.

In Japan, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 5 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, Sun Television, and other networks. International viewers can stream it on Crunchyroll, while Southeast Asian audiences can watch it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 5

Advertisement

As per the official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 5 will be titled Each One's Resolution. The episode will focus on the aftermath of Masachika pledging his support to Alya for the student council presidency. Yuki, unhappy with this, will be seen confronting her brother at his apartment.

Meanwhile, Alya will begin to act nervously around Masachika due to her confession in the previous episode. Despite thinking Masachika doesn't understand Russian, Alya will be seen continually staring at him in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4, thinking about her whispered confession of love.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4 recap

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4 is titled Overflowing Emotions. The episode picks up with Masachika Kuze and Maria returning to the student council office after their shopping trip. They meet Kenzaki, the student council president, who praises Masachika and inquires if he has reconsidered joining the council.

Advertisement

Masachika, however, feels he lacks a compelling reason to join. Kenzaki then shares his own story of becoming the president to impress his crush, suggesting that high ideals are not necessary for joining the council. Kenzaki mentions that Alya has been sent to resolve a dispute between the football and baseball clubs due to the vice president's absence.

While he understands the potential for trouble, he views it as a valuable experience for Alya. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4, then shifts to Alya, who is struggling to mediate the conflict. She suggests using the school's riverside ground for practice, but the teams ignore her.

Feeling overwhelmed and unable to inspire cooperation, Alya softly calls for help in Russian. At that moment, Masachika arrives and swiftly resolves the dispute, impressing everyone. Later, Kenzaki again asks Masachika about joining the student council, and this time, Masachika agrees.

As they head home, Alya questions Masachika if he joined the council to run for the presidential election with Yuki. Alya declares her intention to pursue the presidency in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4, even if it means competing against Masachika.

Advertisement

Seemingly moved by her determination, Masachika promises to support her bid for the presidency. Alya, overcome by her feelings, ends up confessing her love in Russian. Masachika is reminded of a childhood memory with a blonde Russian girl.

Alya, noticing his distraction, slaps him but then kisses him on the cheek. Back home, Alya is embarrassed by her actions and contemplates her feelings for Masachika while reaffirming her goal to become the next president in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4.

Maria, returning home, gives Alya a stuffed toy and mentions her impression of Masachika as a caring boy. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 4 ends as she advises Alya to express her feelings to Masachika before someone else does.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.