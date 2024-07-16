Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Alya seems to be on the verge of discovering the truth behind Masachika and Yuki’s connection, though this may instead lead to more misunderstandings. With Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3 just around the corner with an exploration into Alya's past, fans can finally find out how she ended up crushing on Masachika.

As an absolutely necessary watch for fans of this romantic comedy anime, don’t miss Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3 as it hits screens. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

As per the anime's official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release the same day at approximately 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary by location and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, Sun Television, and other networks. Viewers in India, the USA, the Middle East, Oceania, Europe, and Africa can watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3 on Crunchyroll. Fans in Southeast Asian countries can also find viewing options on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

What to expect from Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3?

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3 will be titled And Then They Met. Fans can expect to learn more about Alya's past and how she first came to have a crush on Masachika. The episode should begin with a flashback to a few years ago, during a group project on local community work. At this time, while Alya took the task seriously, her teammates did not, leading to a conflict.

This experience made Alya stop expecting much from others. However, an incident at a past year’s school festival takes place, where Masachika advised her. This advice causes her to reconsider her outlook and is the moment when Alya starts to warm up to Masachika. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 3 will explore these events.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 2 recap

Titled So Much For Childhood Friends, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 2 sees Masachika approached by Yuki to assist with clearing out the storeroom, a part of the student council duties. Alya, feeling neglected as the two interact, demands his attention in Russian, which flusters Masachika.

They return to the student council office and are invited to dinner by the president, Kenzaki, as a thank you for helping out. During the meal, Kenzaki officially asks Masachika to join the student council. Masachika declines, seeing it as unnecessary work but hesitates when he learns Alya might run for president next year.

After Masachika drops Alya home, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 2 reveals that Masachika and Yuki are actually siblings, pretending to be childhood friends. The next day, while shopping, they notice Alya observing them. Yuki invites her to eat spicy ramen, which she agrees to despite Masachika's warnings.

Alya struggles with the spicy food, crying out several times. To console her, Masachika takes her out for ice cream and inquires about her desire to run for president. Alya states she doesn't need a specific reason to aim higher. When Masachika asks if she has a running mate, Alya hints it would be nice if he joined her in Russian.

Masachika then decides to go with Alya to shop after realizing she has no other friends, helping her choose clothes. She shows him an array of outfits, all of which Masachika compliments. Yuki suddenly arrives in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 2, embarrassing Alya who is caught wearing revealing clothes.

Still frazzled by the encounter, Alya wonders if they think badly of her for trying out the outfit. Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 2 ends with Alya suddenly realizing Masachika and Yuki got off at the same station and wondering why.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on Alya’s antics in the Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian anime.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

