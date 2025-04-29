Apocalypse Hotel Episode 4: Ponko Receives Training; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Apocalypse Hotel Episode 4 will see Tanuki Ponko Procione train to become a part of the Gingarou Hotel, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more details here.
The third Apocalypse Hotel episode, titled ‘A Smile is the Ultimate Ambiance,’ begins 50 years after Nojyujarmar’s departure, when another alien ship crashes in Ginza. The Procione family, tanuki disguised as humans, claim to be human.
Yachiyo, believing them, welcomes them until the Environment Checker Robot’s combat mode reveals their true forms. The family explains they fled a war-torn planet and found Earth through a ghost ship. Despite their unruly behavior and the damage caused, Yachiyo’s stern words lead them to repent.
Ponko, the daughter, expresses a desire to work at the hotel. Apocalypse Hotel Episode 4 may center on Ponko adjusting to hotel duties under Yachiyo’s guidance. As a Tanukian unfamiliar with human customs, Ponko may struggle with hospitality training and etiquette.
Other members of her family may also ask to become staff, possibly causing chaos or comedic setbacks. Additionally, the episode could introduce a new guest at Gingarou Hotel, continuing the trend of unusual visitors. This may come alongside updates on the fate of humanity, following earlier implications of their extinction.
Apocalypse Hotel Episode 4 is slated for release on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. This means it will become available a day earlier in many other regions due to time zone differences. It will initially broadcast on Nippon TV and other Japanese channels.
Shortly after airing, Japanese viewers can stream Apocalypse Hotel Episode 4 on platforms such as ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. International fans can catch the subtitled version of the episode on Crunchyroll following the Japanese release.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
