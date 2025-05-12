Apocalypse Hotel Episode 6: An Explosive Guest Arrives; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The fifth Apocalypse Hotel episode, titled ‘Provide Unlimited Hospitality In Limited Time,’ introduced two new alien guests, referred to by the first guest. They enjoy the hotel but consume its last alcohol supply. Hoping to fulfill the owner’s dream, Yachiyo considers making whiskey, though manpower limitations stall her plan.

After learning about the owner’s vision, Ponko persuades her family to help. They restore a distillery and, after years of trial and error, produce whiskey. Fifteen years later, one guest returns heartbroken; Yachiyo comforts her, revealing her own long wait for someone’s return.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 6 may explore Yachiyo’s internal struggle as she questions her continued belief in the Owner’s return despite overwhelming signs to the contrary. Her loyalty to the owner’s ideals could be tested as she confronts the possibility that she is holding on to an illusion.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see a new alien guest arrive at the Gingarou Hotel, one that packs quite the punch. Fans can expect the guest to have an explosive entrance as they attack the hoteliers upon arrival. Yachiko will get very close to the guest as well.

Titled ‘True Hospitality Has No Hidden Motives,’ Apocalypse Hotel Episode 6 will premiere on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. Due to time zone variations, international viewers may be able to watch it as early as May 13. The episode will debut on Nippon TV and other selected Japanese channels.

This will be followed by streaming availability in Japan on platforms such as ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. After its initial release, the subtitled version of Apocalypse Hotel Episode 6 will be accessible to global audiences on Crunchyroll.

