Apocalypse Hotel Episode 7: Yachiyo Builds A Rocket Ship; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Our Only Vice Is Service,’ see the Tanukians check out after a 100-year stay to move into their new home. Soon after, a new extraterrestrial, named Harmageddon or ‘Harmy’ by Ponko, arrives with the intent to eradicate all intelligent, reproducing species.

Discovering Earth lacks such beings, Harmy chooses to stay temporarily. His presence causes problems for Yachiyo, which Ponko misinterprets as romantic tension. Later, four beings try to eliminate Harmy, but he defeats them and leaves. Before departing, he drills a deep hole to assist in building the hotel’s hot spring.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 7 is expected to shift focus toward the Gingarou Hotel staff supporting Ponko in an unusual project: building a rocket ship. Although Harmy helped uncover the groundwater for the hot spring, the episode will likely skip the next steps in developing it.

Instead, the Gingarou Hotel staff will work together to build a rocket ship as Yachiyo emphasizes the importance of progress and ambition. It seems her determination has only grown, as she is now set on surpassing the number of guests the Gingarou Hotel had during the owner’s time.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 7, titled ‘Bow Deeply, Aim High’ (お辞儀は深く志は高く), is set to air on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 1:34 am JST. Depending on regional time zones, international viewers might be able to watch it as early as May 20.

Apocalypse Hotel Episode 7 will first broadcast on Nippon TV and select Japanese networks, followed by streaming access in Japan via ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. Shortly after the premiere, the English-subtitled version will become available for international audiences on Crunchyroll, requiring a valid subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

