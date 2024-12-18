Campfire Cooking In Another World Season 2 Announced! Release Set For 2025

Isekai fans are in for a treat as the anime Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Skill is set to return for a second season in 2025! This announcement was made during the Overlap Bunko 10th Anniversary Memorial Fest on December 15, 2024.

While the specific release date remains undisclosed, fans can look forward to the continuation of Tsuyoshi Mukoda’s culinary adventures in a magical realm. Keep reading to find out more about Campfire Cooking In Another World Season 2.

Campfire Cooking In Another World Season 2: Announcement details

During the anniversary event, the presence of Yuma Uchida and Satoshi Hino, who voiced Tsuyoshi Mukoda and Fel, respectively, stood out. The two actors were photographed holding a plushy of Sui, sparking speculation about the return of the original voice cast.

Although no formal confirmation has been issued, this gesture hints at their continued involvement in Campfire Cooking In Another World Season 2. Season 1, which aired from January to March 2023, was handled by studio MAPPA under the direction of Kiyoshi Matsuda, known for works such as Re-Main.

Michiko Yokote was in charge of the series composition, while Nao Otsu oversaw character design. Music for the series was composed by Kana Utatane, Masato Koda, and Kuricorder Quartet. It is yet unclear whether these staff members will return for Campfire Cooking In Another World Season 2.

Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Skill recap and more

Adapted from Ren Eguchi’s light novel series, the Campfire Cooking In Another World anime follows Tsuyoshi Mukoda, a salaryman transported to another world by mistake. Unlike the summoned heroes, Mukoda possesses the unique but underestimated skill of ‘Online Supermarket.’

This ability allows him to purchase ingredients from Japan, which he uses to create extraordinary dishes in the fantasy world. These meals attract powerful beings, including the legendary wolf Fel, who becomes his Familiar.

The first season of Campfire Cooking In Another World With My Absurd Skill consisted of 12 episodes, streamed globally on platforms like Crunchyroll and Muse Asia. In addition to Uchida and Hino, the voice cast included Hina Kino as Sui, Maaya Uchida as Ninlil, and other notable actors.

Fans can expect further updates about Campfire Cooking In Another World Season 2 as the production progresses. With Skeleton Knight In Another World also getting a second season, isekai fans can look forward to 2025 being an exciting year.

