Skeleton Knight In Another World Season 2 Confirmed! Check Out The Details Here
Skeleton Knight In Another World Season 2 has been officially confirmed, with new visuals and details out! Find out everything you need to know about the news here.
Skeleton Knight In Another World fans can look forward to an exciting continuation of the story as Season 2 has officially been announced. This news was revealed during the 10th Anniversary Memorial Fest special event held at the TFT Hall 1000 in Tokyo, Japan, on December 15, 2024.
The announcement was accompanied by a teaser visual featuring Arc, the main protagonist, alongside Ponta, his loyal companion, with the tagline “I’m Back...”
Skeleton Knight In Another World Season 2 details and announcement
Skeleton Knight In Another World Season 2 will build upon the first, which aired from April to June 2022 with a total of 12 episodes. The series adapts the light novel series by Ennki Hakari and KeG, which follows Arc, a man transported into a fantasy world as his in-game skeleton avatar.
Arc’s journey is a mix of staying inconspicuous while inadvertently engaging in heroic deeds and confronting social injustices. During the ‘10th Anniversary Memorial Fest! Overlap Bunko All-Star Gathering SP ~Night Dream Fest~’ event, Ennki Hakari shared a heartfelt message expressing gratitude to the series’ supporters and excitement for the sequel’s production.
The original character designer, KeG, celebrated the news by unveiling an illustration featuring Arc, Ponta, and other characters, while Akira Sawano, the manga adaptation artist, contributed additional celebratory artwork of the main cast for Skeleton Knight In Another World Season 2.
Skeleton Knight In Another World Season 2: Production and broadcast information
The upcoming season will retain key elements of the original production team. Katsumi Ono will return as director, with Studio KAI and Hornets collaborating once again. KeG is credited as the character designer for Skeleton Knight In Another World Season 2.
Eba’s compositions are expected to continue shaping the anime’s distinctive musical tone as well. The first season featured notable voice actors such as Tomoaki Maeno (Arc), Ai Fairouz (Glenys Ariane), and Nene Hieda (Ponta). While no specific release date for the new season has been announced, fans can anticipate further updates from the official website and promotional platforms.
The anime streamed globally on Crunchyroll during its initial run; however, whether Skeleton Knight In Another World Season 2 will be available on the site remains unknown. With the confirmed continuation, fans can expect the story to expand further into Arc’s challenges and adventures.
For more updates from the Skeleton Knight In Another World anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.