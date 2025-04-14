Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 3: Ruriko Turns Into A Baseball Goddess; Recap, Release Date, and More
Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 3 will see a new baseball player be introduced, one particularly taken with Ruriko’s charm. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Catch Me At The Ballpark! episode, titled ‘The Definition of a Baseball Fan,’ begins with Yuki Takino, who dislikes baseball, attending a game to support her husband Kojiro. When other fans insult him, she gets upset, but his home run ends the argument. Meanwhile, Ruriko struggles to understand baseball rules.
Later, she feels uneasy about never being hit on and ends up going viral after accidentally making a Ninsta account with help from flirtatious fans. At the concession stand, Natsuno Yamada regains confidence after Murata's kind words and customer praise.
Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 3 introduces Dennis, a foreign former MLB player struggling with the Japanese team’s attitude and climate. Though advised to value team spirit, he brushes it off until a chance sighting of Ruriko captures his attention.
In ‘Invincible Mascot,’ the team’s weak performance will contrast with their famously close connection to fans, embodied by mascot San-shiro, who is friendly with both staff and attendees. The last part, ‘Go Get ’Em!,’ will see Ruriko spot Murata again and cheer him up after a discouraging work call.
Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 3, titled ‘Baseball Goddess?,’ will premiere on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. Viewers in Japan can catch the episode on TV networks such as TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.
Japanese fans can also stream it via platforms like ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times. International audiences can watch the English-subtitled version of Catch Me At The Ballpark! Episode 3 on Crunchyroll, though access to these streaming platforms requires a paid subscription.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
