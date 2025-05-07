Chainsaw Man Chapter 203 Delayed: Series To Return After Two Week Break; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Chainsaw Man chapter, titled ‘Devil Combination,’ saw Yoru mock Denji, daring him to kill her. She then abruptly attacked the Fake Chainsaw Man. Denji used her move as cover and severed the fake’s right arm. The fake questioned if their argument was a ruse; Denji confirmed it wasn’t.

Yoru’s next shot was blocked by regenerating Pseudo-Chainsaw Men, who merged with the fake into monstrous arms. He taunted Denji about killing innocents, then brutally smashed a pleading civilian merged with him into concrete, horrifying Denji as more victims begged for help.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 203 will likely confirm the Fake Chainsaw Man as the Fire Devil, with Denji recognizing this mid-fight. Though the fake may not respond, it will signal clarity for readers. Denji and Yoru should realize that the civilians used as weapons can’t be saved, and choose to strike regardless.

As Denji destroys the fused limbs, the fake may repeatedly regenerate them with new victims. Eventually, he may recognize the futility of this approach, just as the Falling Devil and Famine Devil Fami reappear.

According to MANGAPlus, the series will be on break for two weeks. Chainsaw Man Chapter 203 is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 12 am JST. For the majority of international readers, this translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, May 20, 2024, in their local time zones.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 203 on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former two platforms offer complimentary access to the initial and most recent three chapters of the series, while the latter requires a subscription for full access to the entire series.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

