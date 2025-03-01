Dandadan Chapter 184: Aira Finds Rin’s Head; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Dandadan saw Kinta inform Aira that Kouki’s video feed cut out upon entering the gym. Aira ordered Okarun and Kinta to wait outside, but they were ambushed by Hase and his ally. Inside, Aira discovered headless bodies attacking with their floating heads.

She countered using her Pirouette Noble Drill, but they regenerated. Realizing a Power User is involved, she searched for Kouki and Rin, only to find Rin’s floating head alongside a crying Mai, leaving her shocked.

Dandadan Chapter 184 will likely see Aira attempt to grab Rin’s head and communicate, but this may fail. Mai could provide an explanation, revealing the enemy’s identity and giving Aira insight on how to counter them.

The chapter may then return to Okarun and Kinta, who are in greater danger. Okarun, without powers, may attempt reasoning with Hase, but this will likely be ineffective, potentially leading to Okarun sustaining a serious injury before the chapter concludes.

Dandadan Chapter 184 is set to release officially at 12 am JST on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. For international audiences, this will be Monday, March 3, 2025, although the exact time may differ based on your location and time zone.

Dandadan Chapter 184 will be available for free on platforms such as VIZ Media, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus offer the first three chapters free, full access on Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Dandadan manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.