Danmachi Season 5 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Danmachi – Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? saw Goddess Hestia accept Freya’s challenge for a War Game to determine Bell Cranel’s future. To ensure fairness, Hestia was permitted to form an alliance with other Familias, though Loki Familia was excluded from the game.

Leading the charge with her allies, Hestia’s Familia confronted Freya’s Familia in the ‘Hide-and-Seek’ War Game. For those eager to see what unfolds in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 11, keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot and more details.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 11 will be available for early viewing on ABEMA Premium on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 10 pm JST. Following this, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ABEMA networks in Japan on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 12:30 am JST.

For international viewers, HIDIVE will also be streaming Danmachi Season 5 Episode 11 early, with additional access available on platforms such as Bilibili Global, Aniplus Asia, Aniplus TV, and other regional services.

Expected plot in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 11

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 11 will be titled ‘Hell (Folkvangr)’, as per the anime’s official website, and will depict the War Game’s opening battle. The Hestia Familia’s allies will use Welf’s magic swords against Freya Familia's Einherjar forces.

However, Heith’s powerful healing abilities could shift momentum to Freya’s side, depicting the significant strength gap between Freya Familia and the Allied Army. Danmachi Season 5 Episode 11 will emphasize the challenges Bell and his allies face against Freya’s overwhelming forces, as their determination and teamwork is put to the test.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 10 recap

Titled ‘The Great Faction Battle (War Game),’ Danmachi Season 5 Episode 10 sees Freya propose a War Game where she wins Bell if victorious, while Hestia can demand anything in return. The Guild prohibits Loki Familia’s participation, though Finn secretly assists Hestia Familia in strategizing.

Hestia’s allies include multiple Familias and adventurers, while Freya's faction gathers in Folkvangr. Bell reaches Level 5, gaining a skill that resists charms. Freya admits jealousy toward Ais, while Horn remains in critical condition. On the battlefield, Lili motivates their forces, and Cassandra predicts favorable winds as the War Game begins in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 10.

