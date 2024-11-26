Danmachi Season 5 Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Bell Cranel came to terms with his feelings and memories in the last episode, believing his convictions were right. He took Mama Mia’s advice to heart and stood firm, eventually meeting Ais Wallenstein, where he uncovered shared memories deep within her.

Meanwhile, Goddess Freya appeared frustrated as her plans to manipulate Bell faltered, while Hermes recognized the steps he needed to take to resolve the issues plaguing Orario. Don’t miss Danmachi Season 5 Episode 9 to see how Bell deals with his situation moving forward, and keep reading to get the release date and more details.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 9 will be available for early access on ABEMA Premium on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm JST. The episode will then be broadcast in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ABEMA on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 12:30 pm JST.

International viewers can also stream Danmachi Season 5 Episode 9 early on HIDIVE. Additionally, it will be available on platforms like Aniplus Asia, Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, and other regional streaming services.

Expected plot in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 9

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 9 will be titled ‘Altar of the Sacred Flame (Vesta),’ per the anime’s official website. The episode will reveal more about Hermes’ strategy to counter Freya’s charm, which has influenced Orario.

Fans can also expect to see Hestia’s involvement in this as she takes significant steps toward resolving the escalating conflict. Danmachi Season 5 Episode 9 will likely conclude the current arc, covering the remainder of Volume 17.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 8 recap

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 8, titled ‘Desires (Bell Cranel),’ sees Hedin increase Bell’s training and push him to his limits to prove his worth as Odr. Despite protests from Hogni, who fears it may tarnish Bell’s pure heart, Hedin insists Freya’s growing distress justifies his actions.

Bell, disheartened, struggles to adjust to his new life until memories of Syr motivate him. Seeking answers, he visits the Hostess of Fertility but finds no trace of her, though Mama Mia encourages him to trust himself.

Bell later uses techniques taught by Ais to challenge Hedin, leaving a scratch on his face. Meanwhile, Hermes uncovers his distorted memories in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 8 and secretly plans his next move.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.