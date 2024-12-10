Danmachi Season 5 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Danmachi – Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? saw Ryu cause chaos in Folkvangr after being freed by Horn. Bell also found out about Syr’s true identity, while Hestia followed Hermes’s plan and eventually performed a sacred rite on the rooftop of Babel.

With Orario now her altar, the goddess used her sacred flames to break Freya’s charm and restore normalcy to the city. Freya then challenged Hestia to a War Game, so don’t miss Danmachi Season 5 Episode 10 find out what happens next.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 10 is set to premiere on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 10 pm JST on ABEMA Premium, as announced on the official website. Following this early release, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, ABEMA, and BS11 in Japan on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 12:30 am JST.

Japanese viewers can watch Danmachi Season 5 Episode 10 on ABEMA Premium before its TV broadcast. International fans can stream it simultaneously on HIDIVE, with additional availability on platforms like Bilibili Global, Aniplus TV, and Laftel in select regions.

Expected plot in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 10

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 10 will be titled ‘The Great Faction Battle (War Game),’ according to the anime’s official website. The episode will begin adapting Volume 18 of the light novel, focusing on preparations for the War Game.

With Freya’s declaration, the Hestia Familia will begin strategizing as Bell shows off his growth following his trials. Tensions may rise as Hestia evaluates whether Loki Familia will join the fight. Danmachi Season 5 Episode 10 will likely detail the War Game’s rules and stakes, exploring the ramifications for Orario’s balance of power.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 9 recap

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 9, titled ‘Altar of the Sacred Flame (Vesta),’ sees Horn free Ryu from the Freya Familia dungeon, sparking chaos in Folkvangr. While Bell is confined to his room, he follows the commotion to a cathedral, where he confronts Horn.

She reveals her identity as part of Syr and Freya, emotionally attacking Bell before stabbing herself with his Hestia Knife. Using magic, Horn transforms into Syr, pleading for salvation. Ottar removes Horn for healing, and Bell confronts Freya, calling out her manipulation.

Meanwhile, Hestia’s divine power nullifies Freya’s Charm across Orario, restoring memories. The city revolts against Freya, and after reuniting with Bell, she declares a War Game in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 9.

