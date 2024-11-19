Danmachi Season 5 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The Goddess Freya instructed her Familia to continue monitoring Bell Cranel in the last episode of Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? in order to help him refine his skills as an adventurer. Additionally, she took on the persona of Syr and revealed her true identity to Anya and Ryu.

With Anya and Ryu left in a state of despair, fans can only wonder what consequences will arise from Syr’s identity being exposed. Don’t miss Danmachi Season 5 Episode 8 to find out, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more details.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

According to the official anime website, Danmachi Season 5 Episode 8 will be available for early viewing on ABEMA Premium on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 10:00 pm JST. The episode will then air on Tokyo MX, BS11, and ABEMA networks in Japan on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 12:30 am JST.

For international audiences, HIDIVE will stream the episode early, with additional availability on platforms like Bilibili Global, Aniplus Asia, Aniplus TV, and other regional services, allowing fans worldwide to access Danmachi Season 5 Episode 8 ahead of its official broadcast in Japan.

Expected plot in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 8

Danmachi – Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Season 5 Episode 8 will be titled ‘Desires: Bell Cranel.’ Ryu, now detained in Folkvangr, is expected to strategize an escape in this episode. Bell may uncover the truth about Syr through an unforeseen source, prompting him to reassess his connections.

Horn’s deeper feelings for Bell could surface in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 8, complicating the dynamics within Freya Familia. Additionally, Hermes may begin unraveling the abnormalities surrounding Orario’s current state.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 7 recap

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 7, titled (Loneliness) Separated, sees Ryu regain consciousness and learn from Alfi about Orario's current state. Ryu expresses her desire to return and assist Bell but is reminded of their weakened position and the need for careful planning.

Meanwhile, Hestia consults Ouranos but is interrupted as he cautions her about eavesdroppers. Redirecting the topic, he instructs her to oversee firewood distribution in Orario due to the Ganesha Familia's engagement with Freya's affairs.

Freya evaluates Bell's progress, and Hedin requests to train him further, leading to grueling sessions. Bell bonds with Van over dinner, earning the latter’s respect. Later, Freya offers Bell a curse-removal treatment, hoping to weaken his Realis Freese ability, but Bell declines.

Freya discovers Ryu’s absence in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 7, predicting her return. Anya learns the truth about Syr’s identity from Freya, which shatters her. Ryu confronts Freya, rejecting a shared claim over Bell.

Freya renders Ryu unconscious, taking her to Folkvangr. Meanwhile, Bell's empathy touches Freya, who grows introspective after he inadvertently calls her Syr.

