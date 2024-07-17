Failure Frame Episode 3: Touka To Make A Comrade; Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After being separated from his classmates and sent into a dungeon to die, Touka has defeated the Soul Eater and managed to escape the Ruins of Disposal. After having gained enough experience points to level up a number of times, as well as having looted a comprehensive Forbidden Arts compendium and spell scrolls from Anglin, viewers can look forward to the boy’s continued quest for revenge against the Goddess, Vysis.

Don’t miss Failure Frame Episode 3 to find out what happens next; keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Failure Frame Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

Failure Frame Episode 3 is set to release on Friday, July 19, 2024, at around 12:59 am JST. Due to time zone differences, the episode will be available in most countries internationally on July 18 at different times.

In Japan, networks such as TBS, IBC, GYT, BS11, and AT-X will be airing the episode and available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Bandai Channel. International viewers will be able to stream Failure Frame Episode 3 on Crunchyroll. Viewers in South and Southeast Asia can tune in to Muse Communication's YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Expected plot in Failure Frame Episode 3

As per the anime’s official site, Failure Frame Episode 3 will be titled Encounter AVENGER(S). The episode should begin with a look into Touka’s classmates’ training, where the group will hunt monsters to level up. From the preview images, it can be seen that the Goddess Vysis will also be making an appearance.

On the other end, Touka will be seen first gathering information about the new world he’s found himself in before setting off to find a nearby town. During his journey, he will encounter a blonde woman – likely the elf seen in Episode 2 – who is being targeted by a group known as the Sacred Guardians. Failure Frame Episode 3 will also see Touka gain a slime companion.

Failure Frame Episode 2 recap

Failure Frame Episode 2, titled The Ruins of Disposal, opens with Touka Mimori thinking about the effects of casting spells without sufficient MP. Attempting to paralyze a Minotaur again, he learns he cannot repeatedly inflict the same status effect on a single target. Switching to casting sleep and poison, Touka discovers he can stack multiple effects.

Out of MP, he faces new bird-like enemies, paralyzing them but feeling faint as more enemies approach. Pushing through the pain, he reaches a mental limit, only to level up from 1 to 258, replenishing his MP. This incredible level increase results from the initial bird-like enemy dying from poison.

With his skills improved, Touka can target multiple enemies with a single spell and further experiments with what constitutes ‘spamming’ ailments. Inflicting poison on all present monsters, he continues leveling up in Failure Frame Episode 2, reaching levels beyond 500. Facing a food shortage, he tries to eat parts of the monsters he defeats, though he finds it inedible.

He later realizes his magic bag also summons soda and beef jerky. Days later, Touka has conquered a massive horde of reptilian monsters and a dragon. As he progresses through the Ruins of Disposal, he encounters an eyeball-like enemy and notes the change in the atmosphere, though he quickly defeats it.

He then finds some magic gems on the walls, which he uses to unlock a door to a hidden room. Inside, he discovers two deceased adventurers who died in each other's arms in Failure Frame Episode 2. Searching further, Touka finds the corpse of Anglin the Great Sage, accompanied by a note revealing Anglin’s banishment by Vysis.

He loots the corpse of its clothes and discovers a Forbidden Arts spell book near it, as well as a warning about a Soul Eater. Touka finds the monster nearby. The Soul Eater, upon being aggroed by Touka, chases after him. When Touka tries to attack it, he is quickly countered before finishing the spell.

As he contemplates his next move, the Soul Eater advances, summoning foot soldiers that ‘look like humans.’ Touka realizes the creature is a sadist, enjoys watching others suffer, and puts on the show of struggling to attack things that look human. Outside, an elf is seen heading towards the ruins to flee from her pursuers.

Inside the ruins, after succeeding in making the Soul Eater let its guard down, Touka attacks it with his debuff spells. The creature falls and quickly dies before Touka takes the gem from its head to open the ruins’ exit. He is thanked by the spirits of the fallen, and Failure Frame Episode 2 concludes as he steps out into the outside world.

