The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 7 Sees Zenos’ Group Make Hot Springs Trip; Release DEETS

In ‘The End of Adventure,’ Aston hired a killer from the Underground Guild called The Guide before the golem’s rampage. As Zenos heals hundreds injured in the attack, he notices the golem avoids harming a girl. Realizing the golem is fueled by Aston’s hatred, Zenos refuses to kill him.

Instead, he carefully cuts Aston free, healing him between each slice. Aston apologizes for his past cruelty. Zenos knocks him out, seizes his sword for rebuilding the slums, and leaves him with a single gold coin to start over.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 7 will take place after the golem incident, as Lily makes plans to invite Zenos to a hot spring to help him relax. However, Zophia, Lynga, Loewe, and Krishna will beat her to it.

Overhearing their plans, Carmilla will also join the group, and they all head to the hot spring village of Flamme. With so many powerful and competitive personalities gathered in one location, this group trip is sure to turn quite chaotic.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 7, titled ‘Special Service,’ will air in Japan on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, starting with Tokyo MX and BS11. Additional broadcasts will follow on Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Hokkaido, and AT-X at different times.

The episode will also be available on streaming platforms including ABEMA, Bandai Channel, Netflix, and U-NEXT. For international viewers, Crunchyroll is streaming the series, making The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 7 accessible to a global audience.

