The Shiunji Family Children Episode 7: Minami Runs Away; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The sixth episode of The Shiunji Family Children, titled ‘Now's the Time,’ sees Minami begin acting odd after seeing Arata post-jog, though she brushes it off. Arata later gets bitten by his Doberman. At school, Minami trains hard for the Inter-high, impressing everyone.

She overhears that her captain, Nao, will quit tennis if she fails to secure a scholarship, which motivates Minami despite an injury she hides. Arata notices and supports her, leading to a semi-final win. Afterward, Minami goes missing, and the siblings only realize it on finals day when Seiha can’t find her.

The Shiunji Family Children Episode 7 will see Minami return home unexpectedly, simply revealing she skipped the Inter-high finals before retreating to her room. Though initially concerned, Arata will find her surprisingly cheerful. He will choose not to question her decision.

However, Shion later shares having seen Minami earlier that morning, describing a very different demeanor. This contrast raises questions about Minami's true feelings and reasons for withdrawing. The episode will also clarify the final outcome of the Inter-high tournament, depicting how Minami’s absence impacted the team.

The Shiunji Family Children Episode 7, titled ‘Surely,’ is scheduled to release on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. In Japan, it will broadcast on AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, and BS11 and be available through AT-X and d Anime Store.

Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream The Shiunji Family Children Episode 7 across regions such as the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, and India. Viewers in South and Southeast Asia can watch via Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel or on Bilibili Global, while Bahamut Animation Madness will stream it in Taiwan.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

