Food For The Soul Episode 6: Mako Starts Working Out; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The fifth episode of Food For The Soul, titled ‘Want to Go for a Drive?,’ saw Shinon and Kurea pass their driving tests and plan a club outing. Kurea recalls visiting Tsukiji Market with her mother and decides to go there using her family’s restaurant van.

After mistakenly entering the freeway, the group continues to Tsukiji, shops, and heads to a beach for a barbecue prepared by Mako. They later find a large Ferris wheel. On the return drive, Kurea takes the wheel, remembering serene drives with her mother.

Food For The Soul Episode 6 will follow the group’s trip to an outlet mall. Mako will surprise everyone by finishing an oversized pancake alone. They will shop at a store where Nana’s sister works, and Mako will struggle to zip a skirt.

At home, the scale will confirm her weight gain, prompting her to start dieting and exercising. Nana and Tsutsuji will join her at the gym, but the three will face some difficulty. Meanwhile, Shinon and Kurea will prepare club materials, only to be asked for a photo of everyone dining together

Food For The Soul Episode 6, titled ‘Could It Be That I’ve Gained Weight…?,’ will premiere on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will air across Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, ABC TV, Gunma TV, BS11, Nagoya TV, ABC TV, and AT-X, at varying times.

Internationally, Crunchyroll remains the primary distributor. Additionally, those in Southeast Asia will be able to stream Food For The Soul Episode 6 on Aniplus Asia. Regional rights have also been acquired by several global streaming platforms.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

