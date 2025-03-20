Gachiakuta Chapter 132: Rudo To Look For White Crow; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Gachiakuta Chapter 132 kicks off the Doll Festival as Rudo searches for the White Crow. Don't miss it! Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last Gachiakuta chapter saw Tamsy request leave from Corvus, planning a short trip. Two days later, Semiu found Enjin at a nightclub, where they discussed Follo’s vital instrument, Alan. Enjin explained that Alan creates a single explosion based on accumulated stress before needing to recharge.
Semiu noted that powerful vital instruments often had drawbacks. Meanwhile, Semiu risked losing her eyesight due to her abilities but insisted on investigating a future event Corvus foresaw. As the Doll Festival approached, Rudo’s group gained a new member—Fu, who joined on a trial basis.
Gachiakuta Chapter 132 will likely shift focus to the Doll Festival, where Rudo searches for the White Crow, as Kuro instructed. Tamsy’s unexplained leave remains a mystery, suggesting he may be preparing something significant.
Additionally, Semiu’s abrupt leave following Tamsy’s departure raises further questions, possibly hinting at a connection between their actions. The upcoming chapter may also explore Fu’s integration into the Cleaners and what role he will play in the mission at the festival.
Gachiakuta Chapter 132 will be released on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 12 am JST. Fans outside Japan can read it a day earlier, on April 1, due to time zone differences. No breaks have been announced, so the chapter will be available as scheduled.
Readers in select countries such as the USA, Singapore, Hong Kong, and India can access Gachiakuta Chapter 132 through Kodansha’s K Manga service. To read the latest chapters, users must purchase points via the official website or the K Manga app.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.