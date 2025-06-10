Gokurakugai Chapter 27 Delayed: Manga To Return In July—Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

After the last Gokurakugai chapter, where Shizuka and Nei’s backstory came to an end, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the next issue’s release. Unfortunately, Chapter 27 has been delayed for unspecified reasons and will only be available in July. Keep reading to find out more.

Recap and what to expect in Gokurakugai Chapter 27

Gokurakugai Chapter 26 saw Shizuka confront Haiba to rescue Nei, who was later reunited with her family. Shizuka later killed the Takarai parents in front of Nei, urging her to remember and one day avenge them.

In the present, at Saragi HQ, a wounded Nei demanded that they give her back her katana. However, Alma and Tao stop her, reminding her of her new family. Meanwhile, within the Tori Gate, Shizuka returns ‘home,’ where Yomi, Chihaya, and Memeko are.

Gokurakugai Chapter 27 was expected to reveal Shizuka’s origin within the Takarai family, possibly as an illegitimate child seeking his mother, as well as clarify why he deemed them “awful.” Fans were also looking forward to finding out more about Yomi’s ambitions.

Gokurakugai Chapter 27: New release date and where to read

Originally scheduled to release on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Gokurakugai Chapter 27 will now be released on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, according to MANGAPlus. Most international fans will be able to access the chapter on July 3, with release times adjusted to region and time zone.

For those following Shueisha’s Jump Square magazine, Gokurakugai Chapter 27 will be accessible on the same day. Fans around the world can read the chapter through official platforms like Viz Media, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus, or the Shonen Jump website, subject to availability in their respective regions.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

