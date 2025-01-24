Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 will see Jinwoo take the Hunter Exam once more, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
In ‘Still a Long Way to Go,’ Jinwoo’s shadow army battled demons inside a gate, revealing its strength to Jinho for the first time. Afterward, Jinho mentioned taking over his father’s guild. Jinwoo bid farewell to Jinah and entered the Demon Castle, tasked with collecting 10,000 demon souls.
He defeated Vulcan and Metus while obtaining Elixir components. Meanwhile, Hwang Dongsoo interrogated a foreign Hunter, revealed as Jinwoo’s father, but is defeated in their clash. At the castle, Jinwoo comes out victorious.
Realizing his strength needs further enhancement to conquer the Demon Castle, Jinwoo will decide to undergo a Hunter rank reassessment in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4. This is so that he will be able to qualify for advanced raids.
The episode will see his overwhelming magic power overwhelm the mana detection device, attracting the attention of the major guilds. Eventually, Jinwoo’s re-evaluation will bring him into the spotlight, with a number of guilds offering to recruit him.
Titled ‘I Need to Stop Faking,’ Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 is set to release on Saturday, January 26, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. It will air on several Japanese networks, including Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. The episode will also be available on streaming platforms like ABEMA and U-NEXT in Japan.
International viewers can stream Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 4 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, about 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast. It will also be available on other platforms, such as Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.