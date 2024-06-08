I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, What To Expect And More

Fans excitedly await I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11 as the thrilling continuation of Lloyd's epic battle against Guisarme is set to take place in the upcoming episode. Fans can expect the same heart-pounding action and suspense as with previous episodes as Lloyd employs new strategies and tactics to overcome this difficult foe.

Moreover, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11 promises to show us more of Jade's enigmatic past, perhaps even explaining how the demon Guisarme came to control him. Don’t miss the episode as it comes out, and keep reading to get the release date, what to expect, and more.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11 is scheduled for debut on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. Internationally, this means a daytime release on Monday, June 10, at approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT. Please keep in mind that the exact release time may vary based on individual time zones.

Fans in Japan can tune in to watch the episode on TV Tokyo, BS NTV, and AT-X as soon as it airs on the specified release date. For those outside Japan, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11 will be available on Crunchyroll and Netflix after the release date.

What to expect in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11?

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11 will be titled Jade's Last Words, according to the episode previews. Fans can expect an intense continuation of the battle between Lloyd and Guisarme. Lloyd will struggle against Guisarme's relentless spatial manipulation attacks. During the fight, a sudden burst of steam will provide a momentary distraction.

Lloyd then decides to switch tactics and attempt a physical attack with his sword. Lloyd's aim is to decode and research the magic technique that Guisarme stole from Jade. To achieve this, he plans to use his ‘Magic-Absorbing Demon Sword’ in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11, as it can absorb and analyze magical energies.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 recap

Titled Sylpha's Blade, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 opens with a flashback of Sylpha training fiercely in the courtyard. Her powerful sword arts easily cut through magically enhanced practice dummies but destroyed her sword in the process.

The scene shifts to the present, where Albert and Sylpha are interrogating the Assassin's Guild about Lloyd's whereabouts and actions. The guild members are reluctant to reveal Lloyd's power, as he had instructed them to keep his strength secret from the castle. Ren explains that the demons were the true villains who kidnapped Jade, their leader, while Lloyd was actually assisting them.

Alieze convinces Albert and Sylpha to believe the guild's story, and they press on to find Lloyd. However, their progress is halted when the bridge collapses due to an aerial attack by Guisarme. Guisarme and Lloyd exchange a brief conversation while flying, so the army retreats to fight other demons below in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10.

Prince Albert and the Spellbound Sword troops struggle against the demons, who quickly regenerate. Albert initially hesitates to kill them because the people are inhabited, but after Babylon explains that the people are only shells now, he and the soldiers attack the demons in earnest.

On the bridge, Sylpha humorously attempts to cross the broken bridge with Shiro but fails and is attacked by a much stronger 8th class demon. During their intense battle, Sylpha manages to copy the demon's sword style, surprising it in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10.

Sylpha calls for Shiro and retrieves a sword hidden in the giant dog's thick fur. Another flashback reveals Sylpha lamenting her inability to use her full strength without breaking swords. Lloyd and Dian then present her with an enhanced sword, which she names Demonbane.

In the present, the demon mocks the Assassin's Guild members about Jade. I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 concludes, Sylpha responds by killing the demon in one strike with her technique, House of Langlis: Leading Tiger Bite.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.