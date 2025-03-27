Chainsaw Man Movie: Reze Arc Releasing This September; Plot, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Unlike many anime adaptations that head straight to a second season, Chainsaw Man has taken a different route by making its next major arc a film. This choice mirrors what was done with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which successfully transitioned a manga arc into a blockbuster movie.

Denji’s journey will continue in Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , as new characters (and dangers) are introduced. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc release date and where to watch

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will premiere in Japan on September 19, 2025. This was officially announced during the AnimeJapan 2025 event. While this release date applies to Japanese theaters, there is currently no confirmed date for international audiences.

Historically, anime movies such as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero were released outside Japan a few months after their domestic debut. If Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc follows a similar pattern, fans in North America, Europe, and other regions may expect the film to arrive in late 2025 or early 2026.

Once the movie completes its theatrical run, it is likely to be available for streaming. Given that the first season of Chainsaw Man is hosted on Crunchyroll, the platform is expected to acquire streaming rights for the film as well.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc story and manga chapters covered

Advertisement

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will adapt the Bomb Girl Arc, which spans chapters 39 to 52 of the Chainsaw Man manga. This story picks up right after the Katana Man Arc, the finale of season one.

In the movie, Denji meets a new girl named Reze, who works at a café. She seems interested in him, offering a level of attention he has rarely experienced. However, Reze is not as innocent as she appears.

As their interactions continue to deepen, Denji will find himself caught in a dangerous situation, facing an adversary unlike any before. The looming presence of Makima and the continued threat of the Gun Devil will only serve to add further tension to the movie’s plotline.

The film’s conclusion is expected to set up the International Assassins Arc (Chapters 53-70), which will likely be covered in a future Chainsaw Man anime season.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc cast, crew, and production details

Advertisement

The Chainsaw Man Reze Arc movie is being produced by Studio MAPPA, which handled the anime’s first season as well. The animation quality is expected to match, if not surpass, what was seen in previous episodes.

Returning voice actors include Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, Fairouz Ai as Power, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, with Reina Ueda joining the cast as Reze. The film’s soundtrack will likely be composed by Kensuke Ushio, who also worked on the first season.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Chainsaw Man anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.