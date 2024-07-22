Jump Festa 2025 Dates Confirmed for December in Tokyo; All We Know So Far

Jump Festa is among one of the biggest manga and anime fan conventions, with Jump Festa 2025 to be held in Tokyo, Japan on December 21 and 22, 2024. This will be the 25th anniversary of the event which began in 1999. On average, over 100,000 people attend Jump Festa every year.

Shueisha is the largest publishing company in Japan with manga magazines like Weekly Shōnen Jump, Jump Square, V Jump, Saikyō Jump, and Shōnen Jump+ contributing to it. At Jump Festa, new manga, anime, films, and other media are introduced.

Jump Festa 2025 will likely reveal more details about shōnen giants like My Hero Academia and Bleach: Thousand Year-Blood War. Both series are awaiting adaptions of their final seasons. We expect updates on One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man movie.

About Jump Festa

The event has been held annually every year in Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan since 1999. Along with new media, manga artists, character voice actors, and producers are also present. There are also special panels held in which fans can interact with the cast and crew. The festival’s mascot is named Kaizo-kun and was designed by the Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama.

Apart from Shueisha’s Jump Media, game designers such as Bandai Namco Entertainment, Capcom, and Square Enix have attended the event for special announcements. The anime world recently saw the 2024 Anime Expo being held. Jujutsu Kaisen also held a special exhibition for the anime recently, with Gege Akutami providing key insights about his work.

Advertisement

2024 Shōnen Anime

The Summer Season of the anime is in full swing, and we have had some amazing adaptions at our disposal. Wind Breaker was a brand new shōnen anime that rose to popularity among fans, many of who were reminded of Tokyo Revengers. The trailer for Solo Leveling Season 2 was released. With more animes coming next year, stay tuned for the latest updates on your favorite shows. Shuiesha, who are arguably, the publisher behing the 'Big 3' (One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach) will be having a few busy months with new releases.

ALSO READ: American Manga Awards Announces Nominees Across Categories