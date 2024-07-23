Kagurabachi Chapter 43: Release Date, Where to Read, What to Expect & More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kagurabachi manga

In the previous chapter, we saw Shinuchi get transported to an auction hall where the Sazanami Clan Head demonstrates Shinuchi’s powers and eliminates a lot of spectators. With anticipation building of whether Chihiro manages to save Mr. Inazuma’s elder sister, the previous chapter ends on a cliffhanger.

Kagurabachi is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono that has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen magazine since September 2023. The manga ranked 7th on AnimeJapan’s Most Wanted Anime Adaptation poll in 2024. There have also been talks of Kagurabachi being included in Weekly Shōnen Jump’s Big Three (Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece). Here’s everything you need to know about Kagurabachi Chapter 43.

Kagurabachi Chapter 43: Release Date and Time

According to MANGA Plus, Kagurabachi Chapter 43 will be released on July 29, 2024, at 12:00 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). Due to different time zones, the release time will differ. Here’s a look at some of the corresponding time zones in which Kagurabachi Chapter 43 will be released.

8:00 am (PT): July 28, 2024

11:00 am (ET): July 28, 2024

4:00 pm (CET): July 28, 2024

12:30 am (ACT): July 29, 2024

Where to Read Kagurabachi Chapter 43?

Kagurabachi Chapter 43 will be available on Shueisha-affiliated platforms like the MANGA Plus website, MANGA Plus App, Shōnen Jump + app, and the official website of VIZ Media. Do note that only the first 3 chapters are freely available for global readers. A monetary subscription to the Shōnen Jump+ app will grant access to all the chapters.

Kagurabachi Chapter 43 Plot

In Chapter 43, we can expect Kyora Sazanami to either be possessed by Shinuchi’s powers or the original sword saint. Chihiro Rokuhira will likely use Nishiki to save Mr. Inazuma’s elder sister. Killing Kyora is not an option for the subspace will disintegrate and destroy the prisoners as well. Regardless of what happens next, Kagurabachi Chapter 43 will be intense. Stay tuned for more news related to the manga.

