Kagurabachi Chapter 76 Spoilers: Hirohiko Targets Samura As Tobimune Heals Its Wielder; DEETS

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 76 spoilers, the upcoming chapter is titled ‘Banquet’ and begins with a narration referencing Kunishige Rokuhira’s belief about the “True Realm” of Enchanted Blades. According to Kunishige, each blade possesses a realm that transcends its theoretical limits, with those limits determined by the wielder’s potential.

This insight frames the battle between Chihiro and Hiruhiko that unfolds in the chapter. Hiruhiko quickly realizes that Chihiro has placed Nishiki on his ears to shield himself from Kumeyuri’s hallucination-inducing ability, Banquet.

Despite the countermeasure, Hiruhiko shifts focus, recognizing his true enemy is not Chihiro, but Seiichi Samura. He questions Chihiro's intentions—whether he will be spared or killed later—though Chihiro doesn’t answer him in the Kagurabachi Chapter 76 spoilers.

Determined, Hiruhiko declares he will eliminate Samura first, believing it will provoke a stronger reaction from Chihiro. Toto, believing her fate is sealed, tells Hiruhiko to retrieve Tobimune no matter what. Hiruhiko advises her to hide, then unveils Kumeyuri's second ability: Yuu (Play), which grants him control over surrounding objects.

He manipulates the corpses of dead mobs to attack, which disturbs Chihiro, who is appalled by Hiruhiko’s disregard for the dead. Still, Chihiro thinks such tactics are insufficient to defeat someone like Samura. However, as Hiruhiko’s dark intent deepens, the power of Banquet grows in the Kagurabachi Chapter 76 spoilers.

Chihiro begins to lose his balance despite using Nishiki, and even the hotel’s structure begins reacting to Hiruhiko’s power. Realizing Hiruhiko’s determination, Chihiro braces for what lies ahead. Meanwhile, Moku and Rou are laying out corpses that suddenly begin to move under Yuu's influence.

Hiruhiko finally targets Samura, exploiting the blind swordsman’s emotional sensitivity in the Kagurabachi Chapter 76 spoilers. Under the influence of Banquet, Samura is haunted by visions, including a long-feared door from his past.

Samura bravely opens the illusionary door, only to witness corpses flying toward his daughter, Iori. Acting on instinct, he shields her, but multiple blades pierce his body. Rou yells in shock as Samura begins coughing blood. Surprisingly, this critical injury awakens Samura.

At the same time, Hiruhiko, reveling in his perceived victory, invites Chihiro to a final showdown. Then, Samura’s crow feathers converge toward Hiruhiko. A flashback reveals he activated Tobimune’s third ability, Suzaku (Vermillion Bird), which heals his wounds with flames.

Iori watches in disbelief as her father's injuries vanish. Emerging from the feathers, Samura commends Hiruhiko’s performance, then declares he is now powerless. The Kagurabachi Chapter 76 spoilers end ominously, as Suzaku’s flames appear to be healing Samura’s eyes.

