Kagurabachi Chapter 75 Spoilers: Kumeyuri Illusion Revealed As Samura Protects His Daughter; DEETS

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 75 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Illusion and opens with Seiichi Samura descending from the sky, wielding his Enchanted Blade, Tobimune. His dark wings vanished upon landing, leaving a flurry of crow feathers in the air.

Sensing danger, Toto advises Hiruhiko to retreat. However, Hiruhiko believes that Samura’s demeanor might soften due to Iori’s presence. Contrary to expectations, Samura swiftly decapitates both Hiruhiko and Toto before they can react, shocking Iori.

The Kagurabachi Chapter 75 spoilers then reveal that Samura perceives his environment using the scattered feathers from Tobimune. Chihiro recalls that Tobimune’s ability, Crow, enables the user to swap positions with the feathers, granting Samura exceptional speed and unpredictability in battle.

In response to the assault, Chihiro activates Kuro: Shred. Samura, detecting Iori’s presence, asks Rou if her seal has been fully broken. Rou confirms that Iori managed to break the seal on her own. Samura then instructs Rou to reseal her memories, prompting Iori to angrily confront her father, accusing him of not listening after all these years.

Samura remains speechless. Unexpectedly, Hiruhiko’s severed head begins speaking, revealing the entire scene was an illusion. The Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade in Hiruhiko’s hand melts, and the sorcerer vanishes. The space around them begins to distort in the Kagurabachi Chapter 75 spoilers.

Two geisha-like figures appear, pouring sake. This illustrates En, Kumeyuri’s ability that creates hallucinations by triggering the opponent’s intoxicated state. Hiruhiko had activated the blade first, meaning everything Samura experienced was an illusion. In truth, Hiruhiko and Toto had already fled.

Samura appears disoriented in the Kagurabachi Chapter 75 spoilers. Chihiro, realizing Samura’s hesitation could be linked to Iori’s presence, charges toward him, urging him to protect his daughter first. Regaining focus, Samura eliminates the Hishaku attackers surrounding Iori.

Meanwhile, Chihiro pursues Hiruhiko and Toto. As they regroup, Toto warns Hiruhiko not to overexert himself due to his injuries, but Hiruhiko insists on seizing the chance to capture Iori. The Kagurabachi Chapter 75 spoilers then reveal that Toto and Hiruhiko share a history.

Chihiro uses Kuro to scout the hotel for them, correctly assuming Hiruhiko’s limited blade experience restricts Kumeyuri’s range. Eventually, Chihiro locates them and prepares for battle. As they clash, Hiruhiko asks if Chihiro is ready to fight seriously. Chihiro affirms, now resolved to kill him.

Elsewhere in Tokyo, Yura and a fellow Hishaku sorcerer prepare to attack the Kamunabi headquarters. Despite knowing Samura is their strongest asset, Yura plans to exploit and destroy him in the Kagurabachi Chapter 75 spoilers, with Iori being a key factor. Depending on the battle in Kyoto, they may unleash further assaults.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

