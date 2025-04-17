Kagurabachi Chapter 76: Yura Attacks Kamunabi HQ; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
While Yura attacks the Kamunabi organization’s headquarters, Kagurabachi Chapter 76 will likely focus on Chihiro’s rematch against Hirohiko. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last Kagurabachi chapter, titled Illusion, begins with Seiichi Samura descending from the sky as his crow wings vanish. Toto senses danger and urges retreat, but Samura swiftly decapitates both Toto and Hiruhiko. It's later revealed that Samura uses Tobimune's ability to switch places with crow feathers.
Chihiro counters with Kuro: Shred, and Samura senses Lori, learning she broke her own seal. As Lori protests, Hiruhiko's illusion fades, revealing his escape. Chihiro begins tracking him. Meanwhile, Yura and a Bonsai-using Hishaku sorcerer infiltrate Kamunabi HQ.
Kagurabachi Chapter 76 may focus on Chihiro’s battle against Hiruhiko, who now wields the hallucination-inducing Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade. Although inexperienced, Hiruhiko’s unpredictable swordsmanship could challenge Chihiro’s refined combat skills. The clash will likely push both fighters as Chihiro aims to subdue the escaping sorcerer.
Meanwhile, the chapter will likely shift its focus to Kamunabi headquarters. As Yura and the Bonsai-wielding Hishaku sorcerer begin their assault, the organization’s stability will be threatened, escalating the broader conflict against the Hishaku.
As reported by MANGAPlus, Kagurabachi Chapter 75 will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 21. Due to time zone differences, some global audiences may be able to access it as early as April 20, 2025. Keep in mind that the exact time may vary by location and upload speed.
Viz Media's website, Shonen Jump+ App, Shueisha's MANGAPlus app, and official site are the digital platforms where readers can find Kagurabachi Chapter 75. However, while the first and the last three chapters are available for free on these platforms, a subscription is required to access the rest of the manga.
