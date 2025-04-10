Kagurabachi Chapter 75: Seichi Samura Descends; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kagurabachi chapter, titled ‘Dawn,’ began as Seiichi Samura received a call from the Kamunabi, learning of Kunishige’s murder and the Enchanted Blades’ theft. Just after, Yura arrived, admitting to the killings and warning that the Sword Saint’s survival risked triggering another Malediction.

Yura blamed the still-blooming spirit flowers as proof of that lingering threat. Realizing this, Samura chose to join Hishaku. In the present, Iori battles assassins, while Chihiro and Hiruhiko both draw their blades. The chapter ends as Samura descends from the sky, wielding Tobiume.

Kagurabachi Chapter 75 will likely depict the battle between Chihiro, Hiruhiko, and Samura, each wielding Enchanted Blades against one another. Likely getting cornered in the fight, Hiruhiko may finally reveal the extent of what his blade, the Kumeyuri, can actually do.

Meanwhile, the chapter will finally see Samura properly reunite with Iori, whose desire to reconnect with her father remains strong. The emotional intensity of his daughter’s presence may cause Samura to hesitate in his mission.

As reported by MANGAPlus, Kagurabachi Chapter 75 will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 20. Due to time zone differences, some global audiences may be able to access it as early as April 13, 2025. Keep in mind that the exact time may vary by region and time zone.

Viz Media’s website, Shonen Jump+ App, Shueisha's MANGAPlus app and site are the official digital platforms where readers can find Kagurabachi Chapter 75. However, while the first and latest three chapters are available for free on these platforms, a subscription is required to access the rest of the manga.

