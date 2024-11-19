Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Fans have finally learned more about the Flying Larva that gave Kafka his kaiju form, following the events of the previous chapter. With excitement at an all-time high for the upcoming chapter, which is set to reveal more about the creature, don’t miss its release.

Keep reading to find out when Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 is out, where to read it, the expected plot, and a recap of the last chapter’s events.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118: Release date and where to read

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 is scheduled to be released at 12:00 am JST on Friday, December 6, 2024, as confirmed by the MANGAPlus website. For most international fans eagerly awaiting the new chapter, it will be available on Thursday morning. The exact time of availability may vary depending on the reader's region and time zone.

Fans can access Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 through official sources such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. Both Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters of the series. However, Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription, granting readers access to the entire series.

Expected plot in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 will likely reveal more about the origins and nature of the Flying Larva that infected Kafka in Chapter 1 of the series. It may explore when and where the entity became conscious, and its activities prior to encountering Kafka.

Advertisement

The oni-mask warrior’s identity, potentially a collective consciousness of fallen soldiers and previous users of the parasite kaiju weapons, will also be clarified. Additionally, the chapter is expected to explain why the Flying Larva chose Kafka in the first place.

Given the sequence of events, this decision may be tied to significant events in the creature’s long history. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 118 may conclude with the Flying Larva discovering Kafka, bringing fans up to speed with events leading up to the first chapter when Kafka was first infected.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 117 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 117 begins with the oni-mask warrior urging Kafka to deepen his bond with his Kaiju powers. Kafka finds himself in a vivid memory of an ancient battlefield, clad in armor and wielding weapons similar to those of countless other soldiers.

These warriors, using primitive gear powered by parasites, face a massive Kaiju. Shocked by their seemingly hopeless battle, Kafka is nearly struck by the Kaiju before being saved by Soshiro Hoshina's ancestor, a skilled swordsman.

Advertisement

The battle culminates in the apparent defeat of the Kaiju, but it reveals its true form – the Meireki Era Mega Monster – opening an innumerable number of eyes as seen with No. 9 in the present. The oni-mask warriors despair at their inability to stop the creature, which destroyed their families and homes.

As he embodied one of the fallen soldiers and felt their massacre firsthand in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 117, Kafka learns how their lingering wrath, combined with their parasitic weapons, gave rise to the Flying Larva that eventually infected him at the beginning of the series.

For more updates from the Kaiju No. 8 manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.