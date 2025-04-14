Kengan Omega Chapter 303: Ryuki and Koga Complete Kure Clan’s Training; Recap, Release Date, and More

The last Kengan Omega chapter , titled ‘Doesn’t Add Up,’ begins as Kure Raian joins the training, alarming both Koga and Ryuki. The Kure Clan warns him not to kill them. Left alone for ten minutes to prepare, the duo is caught off guard when Raian ambushes them early, instantly knocking Koga out and quickly overwhelming Ryuki.

Raian mocks Ryuki's misunderstanding of the training’s purpose. After Ryuki is struck down again, the third day begins, with Koga and Ryuki lasting longer but still failing. This continues, and by the end of day five, both begin realizing the true objective of the training.

Kengan Omega Chapter 303 will reveal what Koga and Ryuki have learnt about the Kure Clan’s training’s true purpose. It is likely that they have come to the conclusion that survival is the real objective, not confrontation. They may start dodging and evading instead of fighting head-on, applying evasive techniques and route planning to stay alive for 48 hours.

This could allow them to endure longer against the relentless Kure warriors. The chapter may show a montage of the sixth day, with them navigating terrain, setting distractions, and narrowly avoiding captures. Hollis or other Kure elites may note their progress during this as well.

In line with the manga’s regular weekly release schedule, Kengan Omega Chapter 303 is set to drop on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at noon JST, as confirmed by Comikey. For international readers, this usually translates to a release on April 16 2025, depending on their time zone.

To read Kengan Omega Chapter 303 and keep up with the series, fans can visit Comikey or Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday, the official platforms for Kengan Omega manga releases. Although there may be subscription fees, these platforms provide high-quality translations and timely updates on the latest chapters.

