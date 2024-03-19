That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 1: Plot Spoilers from the Manga; All We Know So Far

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 1 is around the corner and the fans are super excited to catch up with Rimuru and the adventures at Tempest. The final release date of the new episode has been announced. With this, here is what you can expect from the new season as per the manga spoilers.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date and Where to Watch

As reported by Crunchyroll, the final release date of the new episode of TenSura will be April 5, 2024. Crunchyroll will be streaming all the episodes of the anime on its platform. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come.

What to Expect Next?

As per the events that take place in the manga, the first episode itself shall bring a lot of adventure to the floors. With the demise of Clayman and the departure of Frey and Carrion, Rimuru is tasked with renaming the group of powerful beings previously known as the Ten Great Demon Lords. As Rimuru contemplates a suitable name for the reformed group, tensions rise as the Holy Empire of Lubelius sends the formidable Ten Great Saints, led by the enigmatic Hinata Sakaguchi, to investigate Rimuru and his nation.

Advertisement

Suspicious of Rimuru's intentions, the Ten Great Saints set out to uncover the truth behind the monster king and his burgeoning empire. Meanwhile, within the borders of the Jura Tempest Federation, Rimuru focuses on furthering the development of his capital city, Rimuru, with ambitious projects such as the construction of a grand colosseum and a sprawling dungeon. As preparations for the Tempest Founder's Festival begin, Rimuru extends invitations to neighboring kingdoms and nations, aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties and showcase the greatness of Tempest as a cultural and technological hub.

Amidst brewing conflicts and ambitious endeavors, Rimuru navigates the complexities of leadership while facing formidable adversaries and uncovering secrets that could shape the fate of his nation and the Holy Empire. More plot details will only be seen in the final episode. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for similar updates.

ALSO READ: Ranking Ash's Weakest Pokémon In The Anime