Magic Maker Episode 12: Truth Behind ‘Lethargy Disease’ Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

That last Magic Maker episode , ‘Sorcery and Magic,’ saw Ainswelf, the demon before Shion, reveal he was sealed for centuries. He then launches a devastating attack that breaches Istoria’s entrance. Shion barely rescues Brigitte, Raphina, and Grast, while Cole tends to the wounded.

With only Shion able to perceive magic, he aids Grast’s defense as the others evacuate civilians. During the battle, Ainswelf is revealed to be a vampire and overpowers Shion until Raphina intervenes. Ainswelf’s attempt to turn Shion into a vampire fails due to his fairy-blessed blood, allowing Shion to exploit this weakness and strike the final blow.

After using “magic” instead of sorcery to defeat Ainswelf, Shion will remain unconscious for a week in Magic Maker Episode 12. Upon awakening, he will discover an immense magical aura radiating from his body, bright enough to resemble daylight.

With this new power, he will attempt to prove his hypothesis about the “Lethargy Disease” by visiting Marie, who is still asleep. Shion will place his hand over her chest to examine and possibly cure her, potentially revealing some answers regarding his lineage and Ainswelf’s existence.

Titled ‘Who Am I?’ Magic Maker Episode 12 will be released on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. In Japan, fans can watch it on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, BS NTV, and AT-X, with streaming available on platforms like ABEMA and d Anime Store.

Magic Maker Episode 12 will also be available on U-NEXT, Hulu, J:COM STREAM, Amazon Prime Video, FOD, and more. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is necessary for access.

